Isabella County man accused of keeping dead wife in freezer

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A husband from rural Isabella County has been charged with failing to report his wife had died and storing her body in a freezer, likely for several months.

Family members of Patricia York were concerned that they hadn't heard from her in some time. They called police, who eventually found the woman's body stuffed inside a freezer at her home.

She most likely died within the last year. Her cause of death has not been determined, but initial autopsy results indicate foul play was not involved.

The man who collected rent from the couple says 67-year-old Patricia York had told him a year and a half ago that she was sick.

"We watch a lot of shows on ID (network), but we never thought we would see it in own backyard," said Phil Block.

His backyard consists of wind turbines, farmland and a home he owns in the 1000 block of West Baseline in Deerfield Township. He knew the female tenant who lived here, Patricia York, for seven years.

"She came every month to make a payment, every month on the first, automatically," Block said.

That changed about a year and a half ago, when York informed him that she had cancer and that her husband, Terrell York -- also known as Terry -- would be dropping off the rent payment.

Terry York dropped off the rent three weeks ago.

"April 1st, came down with rent and paid the rent like normal," Block said.

He asked how Patricia was doing.

"He (Terry) said well. She is doing OK, she is struggling a bit, but she will be OK. (I) didn't think anything of it. I told him to give her a hug for me, because we knew each other," Block said.

Investigators came to the home on Monday as Patricia York's family members, who live out of state and out of the area, became concerned for her well-being after not hearing from her in couple of years.

Terry York told deputies he didn't know where his wife was and he was arrested on an unrelated warrant. A criminal complaint says he was interviewed again in jail and told investigators he saw his wife three to four weeks ago.

Police questioned Block about the rent payments, got a search warrant and found Patricia York's body in a kitchen freezer.

The complaint states Terry York eventually admitted the body was that of his wife, that she died on Sept. 13 and that he was scared because she was so sick before she died.

Terry York allegedly confirmed to investigators that he continued collecting his deceased wife's Social Security benefits, which he was spending on bills and food.

"I should have went up there and checked on her myself. Nice lady, you can't find nicer ladies than Pat," Block said.

The 54-year-old York faces one count of concealing the death of an individual. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.