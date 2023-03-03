Isabella County mom accused of catfishing daughter is back in jail

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR SNOW-COVERED ROADWAYS AND
REDUCED VISIBILITIES THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

WEATHER...

* Light to moderate snow will impact portions of Southeast
Michigan during the evening commute. Pockets of heavy snow will
also be possible at times.

* Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches possible in some areas by
6 pm, especially between I-96 and I-69.

*  Additional snowfall likely through the remainder of the evening
and early tonight.

* Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

* Air temperatures will range between 32 and 36 degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Accumulating snow may lead to slippery roadways, particularly
on bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

* Snowfall will cause reductions of visibility to less than one
mile. There may be rapid fluctuations of visibility.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Moderate snow and temperatures near freezing will result in;
localized slippery conditions and variable traffic rates;
throughout portions of Southeast Michigan. Motorists are urged;
to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions;
by allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly this evening with
some moderate snow lingering after midnight. Winds gusting to 40
mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated
power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of
accumulating wet snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Isabella County mom accused of catfishing daughter is back in jail

  • Updated
  • 0

A hearing in a high-profile catfishing case has been rescheduled for mid-January, according to a statement from the court.

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Isabella County mother accused of catfishing her daughter and another teenager is back in jail.

Court records indicate Kendra Licari of Beal City was arrested again Thursday after a judge ruled she violated her bond conditions. Licari faces the following five charges for the alleged catfishing:

  • Two counts of stalking a minor.
  • Two counts of communicating on a computer to commit a crime.
  • One count of obstructing justice.

When she was released on $5,000 bond in December, one of her conditions was to avoid all contact with her teenage daughter. However, the prosecution discovered she was having contact with her daughter and filed a motion to revoke her bond.

An Isabella County judge granted the request and signed a warrant for Licari's arrest. Police arrested her on Thursday and took her to the Isabella County Jail, where she is awaiting court hearings on a contempt of court charge.

Licari has admitted to law enforcement that she is responsible for sending her daughter and her friends more than 40,000 anonymous text messages over about a year's time, according to Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi.

He said most of the text messages were mean and demeaning.

Licari is scheduled to appear in a settlement conference for her case on March 22. Her trial is scheduled for April 24 in Isabella County Circuit Court.

