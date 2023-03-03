Isabella County mom accused of catfishing daughter is back in jail

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Isabella County mother accused of catfishing her daughter and another teenager is back in jail.

Court records indicate Kendra Licari of Beal City was arrested again Thursday after a judge ruled she violated her bond conditions. Licari faces the following five charges for the alleged catfishing:

Two counts of stalking a minor.

Two counts of communicating on a computer to commit a crime.

One count of obstructing justice.

When she was released on $5,000 bond in December, one of her conditions was to avoid all contact with her teenage daughter. However, the prosecution discovered she was having contact with her daughter and filed a motion to revoke her bond.

An Isabella County judge granted the request and signed a warrant for Licari's arrest. Police arrested her on Thursday and took her to the Isabella County Jail, where she is awaiting court hearings on a contempt of court charge.

Licari has admitted to law enforcement that she is responsible for sending her daughter and her friends more than 40,000 anonymous text messages over about a year's time, according to Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi.

He said most of the text messages were mean and demeaning.

Licari is scheduled to appear in a settlement conference for her case on March 22. Her trial is scheduled for April 24 in Isabella County Circuit Court.