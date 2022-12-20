Isabella County mother accused of catfishing her own daughter

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Beal City school administrators were stunned to learn that one of the district's students was being catfished by her own mother.
The mom, Kendra Lacari, has admitted to law enforcement that she is responsible for sending her daughter and her friends over 40,000 anonymous text messages, according to Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi.
He said most of the text messages were mean and demeaning.
"General teasing to saying pretty mean things -- suggesting that somebody harm themselves or calling them names like derogatory names," Barberi said.
The text messages started about a year ago and Barberi said they continued "almost nonstop" until Lacari was caught. However, she was one of the parents who reported the trouble to Beal City school officials.
"Her and the parent of the former boyfriend came to us and said that this has been going on for a while," said Beal City Public Schools Superintendent William Chilman.
He said school officials recognized right away that something was different about the case.
"Just the sheer number of it and again some of the stuff wasn't coming from school or school devices and and they were trying to make it look like it was coming from some of our students," Chilman said.
Law enforcement began investigating in February, eventually including the FBI. Investigators zeroed in on Lacari as a possible suspect by late spring.
"They were able to track the IP address and they notice the IP address that belonged to Ms. Lacari ultimately was being used simultaneously with the phony IP address," Barberi said.
Police say Lacari eventually admitted to her role in the scheme, which left the small community of Beal City in shock.
"It's very hard to believe," Barberi said. "The last person you would think would do this is the mother of the individual."
Chilman said he knew Lacari well, because she once was the coach of the Beal City Middle School basketball team. She is facing five charges, including stalking a minor and obstruction of justice.