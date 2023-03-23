Isabella County mother pleads guilty to catfishing her daughter

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Isabella County mother accused of catfishing her daughter and another teenager could face five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to two charges.

Court records indicate Kendra Licari of Beal City entered guilty pleas to two counts of stalking a minor. Two counts of communicating on a computer to commit a crime and one count of obstructing justice were dismissed.

The court agreed to give Licari 12 to 23 months in prison when she appears in Isabella County Circuit Court for sentencing on April 26.

Licari has admitted to sending her daughter and her friends more than 40,000 anonymous text messages over about a year's time, according to Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi. He said most of the text messages were mean and demeaning.

She accepted the plea agreement during a settlement conference in court on March 22. The judge agreed to reduce Licari's bond to $500, allowing her to be released from jail.

Her bond conditions include requirements for her to avoid contact with the victims, stay off the internet entirely and wear a GPS monitor.