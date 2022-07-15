Isabella County sex predator sting results in three arrests

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A sting operating targeting child sex predators in Isabella County ended with three arrests on Thursday.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office said 30 undercover officers from a task force of law enforcement agencies in the county posed as underage kids and began communicating online with dozens of suspects using social media apps.

Sheriff Michael Main said three suspects agreed to meet underage children at a predetermined location with the intent of engaging in inappropriate sexual activity. All three were arrested without incident at the meeting place.

"The end result is that our younger population are a little safer today with these dangerous people in custody," Main said.

The suspects were identified as a 27-year-old man from Shepherd, 59-year-old man from Harrison and a 41-year-old man from Mount Pleasant. All three are awaiting arraignment on preliminary charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office plans to submit reports about the suspects' interactions with undercover police to prosecutors, who will decide what formal charges to file.

The task force who participated in Thursday's sting operation included the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, Newaygo County Sheriff's Office and Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Several Michigan State Police units, the FBI and four local police agencies in Isabella County also took part in Thursday's operation.

This was the second child sex predator sting for the task force. Isabella County police arrested seven people in late May during a similar undercover operation.