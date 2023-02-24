Judge declines appeal of parole for Dominick Calhoun's mother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County judge has denied a request from the family of Dominick Calhoun to reconsider a decision that would release his mother from prison this spring.

The Michigan Parole Board ruled in December that Corrine Baker should be released from prison in April after serving her minimum sentence of 13 years. That's not long enough in prison, according to Calhoun's family.

They requested an appeal of the parole board's ruling, but Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Chris Christenson denied the appeal in a ruling made public on Friday.

"This Court is deeply saddened by the horrific events that led to Dominick's death, and by no means does this Court overlook these gruesome and preventable circumstances caused by both the action and inaction of the Defendant," Christenson wrote. "However, the Court is obligated to only follow the statutes, court rules and case law in evaluating and determining whether leave is permissible."

Baker pleaded guilty in 2010 to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the beating death of her 4-year-old son, Dominick Calhoun, and was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in prison.

Baker's boyfriend, Brandon Hayes, beat the little boy over several days and Baker was accused of not intervening to stop the deadly assault. Hayes is serving a life without parole sentence.

After the parole board granted Baker's impending release, Dominick Calhoun's father, Eric Calhoun, filed a an application for leave to appeal with the Genesee County Circuit court hoping to block Baker's parole.

"Everyone deserves a second chance. Now is not the time," said Rachel Smith, attorney for Eric Calhoun. "It's not appropriate. She hasn't taken responsibility. I don't know how we protect society from these crimes happening again."

Attorney Paul Scott says he hopes attention from Dominick's case leads to change in the system.

"It's my sincere hope we can continue conversations with legislators, along with the input of law enforcement, on how we can deal with these issues of victim's rights," he said.

In a recent interview from prison, Baker said she has turned her life around, including getting sober, mentoring others and earning an associate's degree. She is hoping others can find forgiveness in their hearts.