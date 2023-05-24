Judge drops felony charge against Michigan State Police trooper

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - A felony charge has been dropped against a Michigan State Police trooper who was accused of using excessive force during an incident in Owosso.

Shiawassee County Judge Ward Clarkson has dismissed the single felony count of misconduct in office against trooper Cody Lukas. The decision came after a two-day preliminary hearing in the case.

Lukas, along with fellow troopers Ryan Fitzko and Justin Simpson, are still facing misdemeanor charges of assault and battery for the incident. All three remain suspended from Michigan State Police while those cases work through court.

Lukas was the trooper seen in dash camera video kicking a man, who was not identified, after stopping him on a bicycle in Owosso on Aug. 24, 2022.

Incident reports from the troopers say the bicyclist was riding in the traffic lanes of Clyde Street near Chipman Street without a visible light. Troopers say the bicyclist attempted to flee a traffic stop on the bicycle.

He stopped on Chipman Street near Freeman Street. Troopers say the bicyclist resisted arrest and kicked them.

The incident reports say troopers used a Taser several times, pepper spray and physical strikes to place the suspect under arrest.

The bicyclist was transported to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso for treatment of injuries related to the pepper spray and facial trauma.