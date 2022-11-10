Jury convicts Flint man of starving and torturing dogs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to four years in prison after a jury found him guilty of three animal cruelty charges.
A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Dewayne Polite guilty on two counts of animal cruelty and one count of killing or torturing an animal.
Genesee County Animal Control discovered the situation on Dec. 17, 2018, when someone called to report a very thin dog held in a fenced yard behind a residence on Jamieson Street in Flint.
Animal Control officers found five other dogs chained up outdoors behind the house in various states of starvation. A female dog, which appeared to have given birth recently, was found dead partially inside a doghouse outdoors.
Investigators never found the eight puppies that the deceased dog bore.
Officers found no food or water for the dogs and they only had a little bit of straw available for warmth when the temperature was 34 degrees at the time. All of the dogs were standing in mud up to their ankles.
Investigators found one more dog inside a cage in the residence, which also was emaciated.
Polite admitted that a deer carcass located on his property was used to feed the dogs.
One dog had a collar fully embedded into the bottom of its neck, which left a large open wound. Another dog's collar was in the early stages of becoming embedded into its flesh.
Most of the dogs were suffered from open sores and the indoor dog had a severe infection, which Animal Control officers attributed to a botched ear clipping operation.
"This was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty that we have charged," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. "All of us involved in this case found it to be heart-wrenching and unjustifiably inhumane and unimaginable."
Polite allegedly told police that he has bred and sold dogs since he was a teen.
"This case should send a strong message to our community that animal cruelty will not be tolerated and we will prosecute and hold accountable those who illegally harm and torture animals," Leyton said.