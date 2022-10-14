 Skip to main content
Jury selection continues in the trial for 3 people accused of deadly Family Dollar shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

Larry and Sharmel Teague, along with her son Ramonyea Bishop, are charged with first-degree murder for the May 2020 shooting death of Calvin Munerlyn at the Family Dollar store just north of downtown Flint.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four days into jury selection in a high-profile Flint murder case, the court is still trying to complete the process.

Jury selection will continue next week in the trial for three people accused of taking part in the May 2020 murder of Family Dollar security guard Calvin Munerlyn.

Larry and Sharmel Teague and Sharmel's son, Ramonyea Bishop, are all charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Munerlyn on May 1, 2020.

Investigators say the murder early in the COVID-19 pandemic stemmed from a dispute over wearing face masks in the Family Dollar store just north of downtown Flint.

A fight broke out after Munerlyn enforced the store's required mask policy. He allegedly told Sharmel Teague and her daughter, Brya Bishop, that they could not enter the store without a mask.

Witnesses say an argument ensued and Teague allegedly spit on Munerlyn, who in turn allegedly pushed her. After that exchange, witnesses said Larry Teague walked into the store demanding to speak to Munerlyn.

As the two men were speaking, Ramonyea Bishop allegedly walked behind Munerlyn and shot him once in the head. During the preliminary examination one witness described the moment.

"The young gentlemen put the gun to his forehead and shot him. He turned to leave out it was like it was in slow motion a moving picture, I can just see it," said the witness.

After the shooting, Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop went on the run. Teague was arrested on May 7, 2020, in Houston, Texas, and Bishop was found at a housing unit in Bay City on May 8, 2020.

Trial for the Teagues and Bishop is slated to begin the week of Oct. 17 after jury selection, which is entering its fifth day next Tuesday. There are roughly 300 jurors in the pool, which will be whittled down to a jury of 12 with four alternates.

Brya Bishop is also charged in this case. She is accused of lying to police, being an accessory after the fact to a felony and tampering with evidence.

She has pleaded no contest to the charges and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

