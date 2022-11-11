Justice for murdered Family Dollar security guard; family begins to heal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Following guilty verdicts for three defendants charged in the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard, his family is hoping justice will help them start the healing process.

Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn was shot in the head on May 1, 2020, while working at the Family Dollar store on Fifth Avenue in Flint.

On Thursday night, family members returned to the store -- some for the first time -- as a show of strength after three suspects were convicted of his murder.

"The fact we got justice for my baby, we were able to come back here," said Calvin’s widow, Latryna Sims. "I am able to start the healing process."

After a nearly three-week trial, a jury found Sharmel Teague, Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearms for Munerlyn’s death.

According to prosecutors, Sharmel Teague got into a dispute with Munerlyn after he asked her daughter to put on a face mask as required by store policy. She allegedly spit in Munerlyn's face and he followed her into the parking lot.

Minutes later, Larry Teague and Bishop returned to the store to confront Munerlyn, which ended with Bishop shooting the security guard in the head.

Sitting through the trial, which included watching security video of the shooting, has been an emotional ordeal for those who loved Munerlyn.

"It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in my life. But we’re here and its over," Cavetta Munerlyn said. "The system didn’t fail us, it went our way."

"There are no winners here. We got victory for minute, but there are no winners because this death affected so many people," said Jacqueline Anderson.

Munerlyn's life came to an end in a moment of violence, but his spirit still lives in the hearts of those who loved him most.

"Right now, he is up there, he is so joyful -- him and the angels," said uncle Ramon Munerlyn. "He is looking down on us, smiling right now."