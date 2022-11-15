 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Police

Flint Police responding to a scene in the city.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday.

The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m.

The juvenile victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint police at 810-237-6917 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you