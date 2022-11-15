Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday.
The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m.
The juvenile victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint police at 810-237-6917 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.