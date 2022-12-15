 Skip to main content
Juvenile lifer from Bay City gets lighter sentence

Dominic Burdis, who was convicted of killing 35-year-old Leona Stevenson in Bay City, will be eligible for parole in 12 years after a judge gave him a lighter sentence.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man who was sentenced to life in prison when he was juvenile now has a shot at parole.

Dominic Burdis, who is now 46, was convicted of murder for the death of 35-year-old Leona Stevenson. She was found dead in her house at on Walnut Street in Bay City in 1994.

Burdis was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole, but now must be re-sentenced following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prohibits life without parole sentences for juveniles.

On Wednesday, a Bay County judge resentenced Burdis to 40 to 60 years in prison. He already has served about 28 years behind bars, so he could be eligible for parole in about 12 more years.

