K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old

  • Updated
Mark Mischley is accused of running into a Northern Michigan woods with an underdressed 3-year-old boy until Michigan State Police K-9 Chief found them lying under a tree.

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with the boy's mother.

The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend, 33-year-old Mark Douglas Mischley of Gaylord, took off into the woods with her young son after an argument.

Michigan State Police set up a perimeter around the wooded area on Grouse Drive in Otsego County's Bagley Township while a K-9 team responded.

K-9 Chief and his handler began tracking Mischley into the woods. They located him and the 3-year-old lying under a tree about a quarter-mile into the woods.

Police say the 3-year-old was not wearing shoes and showed early signs of hypothermia. A Michigan State Police trooper quickly brought the boy to a patrol car nearby and helped him warm up.

The 3-year-old's grandmother took custody of him at the scene. Michigan Child Protection Services were notified about the incident and opened an investigation.

Troopers arrested Mischley in the woods without further incident. He was arraigned Thursday in Otsego County District Court on one count of third-degree child abuse.

A judge set bond at $5,000 and scheduled another court hearing for Dec. 22.

