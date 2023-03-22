Kansas murder suspects in Saginaw have waived extradition hearing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Kansas murder suspects caught in Saginaw had another court hearing Wednesday to see if they would challenge extradition back to Kansas.
They both agreed to be extradited to face murder charges in connection with the deaths of an elderly couple in Junction City.
Still a lot of unanswered questions in this case, including who owned the dog the two suspects had with them when they were captured.
Saginaw County Animal Control captured what is being described as a Rottweiler puppy in the Saginaw neighborhood where Steven Pierce and Kallie Peters came to sell a car for $200 last week.
Investigators believe the car belonged to Roland and Valerie Krissman, an elderly couple who were founded murdered in their Junction City, Kansas home on Saturday.
Demarcus Nelson said his dad was buying the car from the pair, but the dog attacked his dad as Pierce and Peters tried to drive off with the car after collecting the money.
"The dude ran so I chased him through right here, and stopped him and everything, and I held him until the police came," Nelson said.
Pierce and Peters, who have Ogemaw County addresses, both agreed to sign extradition papers during a court hearing in Saginaw and will return to face murder and other charges in Kansas.
Court papers indicate that the Krissman couple in Junction City may have been killed as early as March 11.
Their bodies were found during a welfare check a week later and a cause of death has not been released.
The 29-year-old Peters is still on probation in Michigan for larceny and drug charges from 2016 in Ogemaw County.
A Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson said Peters absconded once, was placed back on probation, but has not completed her program.
Police in Junction City do not want to comment on if there was any relationship between the murdered couple and Pierce and Peters.
Judge M. Randall Jurrens ruled Kansas authorities have two weeks to come pick up the two suspects.
It’s still not clear who owns the dog, but police in Junction City do not believe it has anything to do with their case.