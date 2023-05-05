Kidnapping suspect arrested after driving wrong way on I-75

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police arrested a kidnapping suspect early Thursday after a pursuit going the wrong way down I-75.
Troopers saw the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Cumberland Avenue and Holland Road in Buena Vista Township near Saginaw.
A 42-year-old man from Saginaw who was driving the vehicle fled when police attempted a traffic stop. The suspect led troopers southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75.
During the chase, one of two passengers in the Saginaw man's vehicle called 911 and reported they were being held against their will.
The Birch Run Police Department deployed Stop Sticks near the Birch Run interchange in an attempt to deflate the suspect's tires. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office deployed Stop Sticks again near the Clio interchange.
Police say the Saginaw man went the wrong way into the Clio rest area, where troopers used a precision immobilization technique to stop the suspect's vehicle before he could re-enter the freeway.
Authorities arrested the Saginaw man with kidnapping, felonious assault, fleeing a police officer and several outstanding warrants. The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office declined to file a formal kidnapping charge, however.
Michigan State Police say both passenger's in the Saginaw man's vehicle were released at the scene and they did not report any injuries.