Lapeer County couple accused of operating prostitution ring in two cities

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer County couple is accused of running a prostitution ring through two massage parlors in Imlay City and Lapeer for at least several months.
The Imlay City Police Department arrested 72-year-old Anthony Juip and his wife, 58-year-old Qing Feng Xu, after a five-month investigation into the businesses.
Imlay City Police Chief Brett Selby said the investigation started in April as a possible ordinance violation at the couple's business at 542 N. Cedar St. He said officers uncovered "an alarming set of facts," so undercover offices joined the investigation.
They allegedly discovered that the Imlay City massage parlor and a residence at 420 Lake Nepessing Road in Lapeer were fronts for illegal prostitution. They found evidence of possible human trafficking and sex trafficking, as well.
Selby said police executed three search warrants at locations in Lapeer County to gather more evidence against the couple.
Both Xu and Juip are charged separately with one count apiece of conducting a criminal enterprise and two counts each of keeping a house of prostitution.
Investigators also detained four Chinese women who were living in Imlay City and in the U.S. on work visas. Authorities are providing the women with assistance while the investigation continues.
"The Imlay City Police Department has treated this investigation each step of the way as though the women involved may be possible victims of human trafficking," Selby said. "Several other women from out of town have been rotated in and out of these businesses over the course of the past year."
He believes most of the customers at the alleged prostitution houses drove from out of town an average of 40 to 50 minutes before committing crimes.
Selby is asking anyone who was turned away from either business to contact the Imlay City Police Department at 810-724-2345. Anyone who suspects human trafficking or sex trafficking should call police or 1-888-373-7888.
"The dismantling of this criminal enterprise by this police department should send a clear message to anyone that the Imlay City Police Department and the people of Lapeer County will not allow bad actors to exploit vulnerable individuals for profit through prostitution and human trafficking," Selby said.