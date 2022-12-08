Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to string of break-ins

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspected thief.
A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Millville and Angle roads in Mayfield Township captured images of the suspect on Monday night. Police believe he's a suspect in eight breaking and entering cases since Thanksgiving.
"People are nervous, somebody breaking into their building," said Lt. Gary Parks of the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office. "This individual could get themselves hurt. It doesn't appear that he's dangerous, other than he's a danger to himself by breaking into other people's properties. He's going to get himself hurt."
Deputies believe the man is running on foot. Anyone with information about his identity should call the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.