 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of sleet and freezing rain will
expand across the area this afternoon. The precipitation will
change over to snow and sleet after 8 PM. Peak precipitation
intensity is expected between 3 PM and Midnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Lapeer police looking for Holiday Inn Express robbery suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime scene tape

Crime scene tape

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing the Holiday Inn Express in Lapeer at gunpoint early Thursday.

The Lapeer Police Department says a suspect walked into the hotel on Demille Road from the south just after 3:35 a.m., walked up to the front desk, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect then ran off on foot south of the hotel with an undisclosed amount of money. No gunshots were fired and police say nobody was injured in the robbery.

Police from Lapeer, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police searched the area, including with a K-9 team, but they could not locate the suspect Thursday morning.

Investigators were not sure whether the suspect used a vehicle during before and after the robbery.

The suspect was described as a white male about 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a large puffy black coat with a hood, light colored athletic pants with tight ankles and dark colored shoes with white markings.

The handgun was described as small and silver in color.

Police were examining surveillance camera footage Tuesday morning to obtain more evidence leading to the suspect.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you