Lapeer police looking for Holiday Inn Express robbery suspect

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing the Holiday Inn Express in Lapeer at gunpoint early Thursday.
The Lapeer Police Department says a suspect walked into the hotel on Demille Road from the south just after 3:35 a.m., walked up to the front desk, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.
The suspect then ran off on foot south of the hotel with an undisclosed amount of money. No gunshots were fired and police say nobody was injured in the robbery.
Police from Lapeer, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police searched the area, including with a K-9 team, but they could not locate the suspect Thursday morning.
Investigators were not sure whether the suspect used a vehicle during before and after the robbery.
The suspect was described as a white male about 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a large puffy black coat with a hood, light colored athletic pants with tight ankles and dark colored shoes with white markings.
The handgun was described as small and silver in color.
Police were examining surveillance camera footage Tuesday morning to obtain more evidence leading to the suspect.