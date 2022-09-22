Latunski pleads guilty to killing and dismembering Swartz Creek man

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of killing and dismembering Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek nearly three years ago made a surprise guilty plea on Thursday.

Mark David Latunski appeared in a Shiawassee County courtroom and pleaded guilty to open murder and mutilating a dead body. He will be back in court on Oct. 18 and 19 for a hearing to determine whether his charge will be first-degree or second-degree murder.

The outcome will determine the sentence that Latunski receives. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole while second-degree murder is punishable by life in prison with a possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say they did not offer a deal to 52-year-old Latunski, so he will not receive a lighter sentence in exchange for his plea.

"It's still a sad day," said Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner. "But, it's a long time coming and I am hoping it brings closure and justice for the family."

Back in December 2019, Latunski met 25-year-old Bacon on a social networking site and they arranged a meeting on Christmas Eve. Bacon's family reported him missing after he didn't come to a breakfast gathering on Christmas morning.

The Christmas holiday has never been the same for Bacon's family.

"We haven't celebrated it since," said Kevin's father, Karl Bacon.

Investigators say Latunski brought Bacon to the basement of his residence on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township, tied him up, killed him and dismembered part of Bacon's body.

Michigan State Police found Bacon's mutilated body in Latunski's basement a couple days later. Police say Latunski engaged in cannibalism with part of Bacon's body.

Latunski initially failed mental competency testing in 2020 and received treatment, which resulted in him being found competent later. A new round of testing earlier this year also showed Latunski is mentally competent.

Kevin Bacon's family was in the courtroom to hear Latunski admit to killing the college student. The guilty plea avoids a long trial, but doesn't ease the pain of never seeing Kevin again.

"I remember him as happy-go-lucky. Always making friends," said Karl Bacon.

Kevin Bacon was attending the University of Michigan-Flint to study psychology when he died. The university granted a degree after his death.

He was scheduled to stand trial on the first-degree murder and mutilation charges on Oct. 18 but opted to plead guilty instead on Thursday. Latunski's attorney anticipated an insanity defense at trial.