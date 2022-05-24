Leader of Tuscola County hate group "The Base" sentenced

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The leader of a white supremacist group has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for conspiring to train for civil disorder.

Investigators say Justen Watkins and two other men entered two vacant state properties in Tuscola County in 2020 to assess whether they could be used for training.

Authorities say that 25-year-old Watkins was associated with The Base, a group that has pushed a philosophy advocating mass violence to hasten society’s collapse.

Four members of The Base have been convicted in Tuscola or Washtenaw counties since charges were filed in 2020.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said that Tuesday's sentencing acts as recognition by the court of the seriousness of these crimes.

“The tragic event in Buffalo that resulted in 10 people being murdered and another three injured is an example of why we must prosecute and pursue these types of crimes to deter others from contemplating such acts of violence,” said Nessel. “Securing these convictions on the conspiracy to train for civil disorder creates a historic precedent in our state’s court system and conveys the real danger domestic terrorism poses here and around the country.