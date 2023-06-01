 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Linden man accused of drunk driving, causing deadly motorcycle crash

  Updated
Man killed in motorcycle crash Thursday morning

Motorcycle crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek man died and his wife sustained critical injuries after police say a drunk driver hit their motorcycle head-on over Memorial Day weekend.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday on Morrish Road near Hill Road in Genesee County's Gaines Township.

Michigan State Police say 61-year-old Britt Bridge was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Morrish Road with his 53-year-old wife as a passenger.

A 66-year-old Linden man driving a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck south on Morrish Road allegedly crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle head-on.

Ambulances rushed Bridge and his wife to area hospitals. Bridge was pronounced dead from his injuries while his wife sustained critical injuries.

The Linden man received treatment for minor injuries. Michigan State Police believe he was driving while intoxicated when he caused the crash.

Investigators were continuing to gather evidence about the circumstances leading to the crash on Thursday. When complete, reports will be forwarded to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office for a review of criminal charges.

