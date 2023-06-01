Linden man accused of drunk driving, causing deadly motorcycle crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek man died and his wife sustained critical injuries after police say a drunk driver hit their motorcycle head-on over Memorial Day weekend.
The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday on Morrish Road near Hill Road in Genesee County's Gaines Township.
Michigan State Police say 61-year-old Britt Bridge was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Morrish Road with his 53-year-old wife as a passenger.
A 66-year-old Linden man driving a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck south on Morrish Road allegedly crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle head-on.
Ambulances rushed Bridge and his wife to area hospitals. Bridge was pronounced dead from his injuries while his wife sustained critical injuries.
The Linden man received treatment for minor injuries. Michigan State Police believe he was driving while intoxicated when he caused the crash.
Investigators were continuing to gather evidence about the circumstances leading to the crash on Thursday. When complete, reports will be forwarded to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office for a review of criminal charges.