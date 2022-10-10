Linden woman accused of blockading second U.S. abortion clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJRT) - A woman from Linden is accused of taking part in an abortion clinic blockade for the second time in less than a year.

Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Heather Idoni and two others from Michigan joined a group of 11 people who allegedly prevented woman from receiving care at the Carafem Health Center Clinic in Mount Juliet, Tenn. in March 2021.

Prosecutors say a 73-year-old man from Lebanon, Tenn., near Nashville made a post on social media advertising the blockade on March 4, 2021, and invited people to take part the following day.

On March 5, 2021, authorities say the 11 suspects from seven states blocked entry doors to the clinic. A patient and an employee were unable to get inside while a suspect from Mississippi recorded the incident live on Facebook.

The Facebook Live broadcast showed another woman coming to the clinic later on March 5, 2021. The Mississippi man allegedly declared on video that the woman was a "mom coming to kill her baby."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee charged all 11 suspects with violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Each face up to 11 years in a federal penitentiary if convicted.

The U.S. Justice Department charged Idoni with violating the FACE Act during a separate blockade of a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic on Oct. 22, 2020.

Prosecutors say Idoni and eight others blocked two doors in the clinic with their bodies, furniture, ropes and chains while another suspect broadcast the incident live on Facebook.

The blockade allegedly prevented staff from providing service to patients.