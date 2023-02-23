Linden woman, seven other accused of blockading abortion clinics

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Linden woman is accused of violating federal laws by blockading abortion clinics two more times.
Heather Idoni and seven other suspects are facing federal charges for allegedly preventing a Sterling Heights reproductive health care clinic from treating patients in August 2020.
Idoni and one other suspect also are accused of taking part in a second blockade of a Saginaw reproductive health care clinic in April 2021.
All eight suspects are accused of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.
The U.S. Justice Department says Idoni and the seven other suspects convened near Sterling Heights on Aug. 27, 2020. A video posted online indicated they were "going over to stand in front of the door" and "interpose" at the undisclosed clinic.
The suspects all are accused of erecting physical obstructions to prevent women from obtaining treatment while intimidating or interfering with clinic staff and patients.
Idoni and the other suspect charged in the Saginaw incident also allegedly put up a physical barrier that prevented patients from obtaining treatment.
Idoni has been charged with blockading two other abortion clinics since 2020:
- The Carafem Health Center Clinic in Mount Juliet, Tenn. in March 2021.
- An undisclosed Washington, D.C., clinic in October 2020.