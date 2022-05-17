Man accused of cell phone assault, breaking into house after eating marijuana edibles

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Sterling Heights man is facing several charges after alleged throwing a cell phone at his brother, breaking into a house and resisting arrest after eating marijuana edibles.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Mustaque Khan was at a residence on Lakeview Drive in Oregon Township with his 29-year-old brother around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They purchased the home jointly to renovate.
Police say a verbal altercation broke out after the brothers consumed some marijuana edibles. The argument escalated when Khan alleged threw a cell phone at his brother's head, causing him to bleed.
Khan ran off on foot after the argument and ended up at a neighbor's house, where he started yelling on their back porch. He allegedly went inside through a sliding glass door and got into an altercation with the homeowner in the kitchen.
Investigators say Khan pushed silverware and other items off a counter in the kitchen and pushed the 49-year-old male homeowner before running off again.
Deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office found Khan in the street when they arrived. Police say he removed his shirt and took an aggressive stance toward the deputies.
They deployed a Taser to handcuff Khan and bring him to the Lapeer County Jail. He was charged with home invasion, multiple counts of assault, several counts of resisting or obstructing police and malicious destruction of property.
Khan posted a $10,000 cash bond to leave jail after he faced a judge for arraignment on Monday. He remains free while awaiting further court proceedings.