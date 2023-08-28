Man accused of grabbing child, forcing her into bathroom in Sanilac County thrift store

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a little girl recounted the scary situation her daughter escaped from and is not entirely happy with how the police chief handled the matter.
Police arrested a man Friday accused of assaulting an 8-year-old girl at the Hope Thrift Store in Sandusky. The man was staying at the neighboring homeless shelter, where the Sandusky police chief is the president of the board.
"He opened the bathroom door, he looked both ways, and then he grabbed her and started dragging her into the bathroom," is what the little girl told her mother, Sydney Kitchen, about the attack.
Kitchen eventually realized the suspect in the case was convicted of a similar crime through a past ABC12 News story.
In March 2022, the same man allegedly grabbed a young girl and forced her into the bathroom of a Saginaw-area theater. The mother in the Sandusky case wondered why the leaders of this homeless shelter and affiliated thrift store didn't do a better job of preventing a similar incident.
Kitchen, who lives in Snover, said that frightening situation happened inside the Hope Thrift Store. She was close by her children inside the store and heard her 6-year-old son yelling about the attack.
The 8-year-old was able to escape and was not injured, police arrived and 19-year-old Andrew Jewell was arrested for assault. For Kitchen, her husband and two children, the incident was a nightmare.
"People say at least you were able to stop it before anything happened, but that is not true, because my daughter was attacked, she is going to have to live with this," she said.
Kitchen later saw an online ABC12 News story from March 2022, when Jewell pleaded no contest to assault after dragging a young girl into the bathroom of a Saginaw-area theater. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of probation.
Jewell was staying at a faith-based homeless shelter in Sandusky and working at the thrift store as part of the community service portion of his sentence.
"We don't accept sex offenders at this shelter. They knew of a misdemeanor conviction. They didn't know it involved another forced incident of a young girl into a bathroom," said Sandusky Police Chief Brett Lester.
Jewell was not convicted of a sex crime in the Saginaw County case.
Lester sits on the board of Michigan House of Hope, which oversees the shelter and the store.
"We are going to look at everything and to see if there are any areas we can be improving," he said.
Still, Kitchen feels Lester and the manager of the shelter and store, Tom Bowser, a convicted felon, are more in damage control for how this makes their program look instead of giving support to the 8-year-old victim.
"I feel like they are on the defense and not supporting my child, who is the victim. It's a scary thing, a very scary thing," Kitchen said.
Jewell remains in jail being held on a $10,000 bond.
"The whole incident is deeply saddening," Lester said.