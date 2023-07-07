Man accused of killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith could face death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith on Monday is facing new federal charges, which could end with the death penalty.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten of Grand Rapids announced charges of kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death against 26-year-old Rashad Trice on Friday.

Totten said the kidnapping resulting in death charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, but prosecutors could ask the court to consider the death penalty.

Michigan outlawed the death penalty for cases in state courts 60 years ago, but the new charges against Trice were filed in U.S. District Court. Federal courts still allow the death penalty.

Trice allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of Cole-Smith, early Monday at an apartment complex on Lansing's south side. She allegedly stabbed Trice in self-defense before he allegedly stabbed and sexually assaulted her.

The woman fled to her mother's apartment in the same complex to escape the violence.

Police found Cole-Smith and a white Chevrolet Impala belonging to the woman's mother missing when they arrived at the scene. The woman's 1-year-old son was in the apartment alone.

Authorities spotted Trice, who is not Cole-Smith's biological father, in St. Clair Shores early Monday. He allegedly tried to flee a traffic stop, but crashed into a police patrol vehicle and was arrested.

However, Cole-Smith was not with him when authorities made the arrest.

Michigan State Police issued an Amber Alert for Cole-Smith and the 2-year-old's body was found in an alley in Detroit on Wednesday evening. Investigators believe Trice strangled her to death with a pink cell phone cord.

Authorities found a large part of the cord in the car Trice allegedly stole and smaller sections with Cole-Smith's body.

"The allegations in this case are heart-wrenching," Totten said. "My thoughts are very much with Wynter's family, as we were all praying for her safe return home."

Trice will appear in U.S. District Court for arraignment at a later date.

Trice appeared in an Ingham County courtroom on Wednesday for arraignment on separate state charges related to the altercation with his ex-girlfriend in the Lansing apartment.

He is facing the following charges in state court:

Assault with intent to murder.

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

First-degree home invasion.

Unlawful imprisonment.

Aggravated domestic violence second offense.

Unlawful driving away of an automobile.

Felonious assault.

Trice is charged as a four-time habitual offender, which could increase his sentence in state court if he is convicted. He remains in the Ingham County Jail with on bond offered while awaiting further court proceedings.