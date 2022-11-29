 Skip to main content
Man accused of killing dog in Flint sent to trial

  • Updated
  • 0

Terry Louis Key II faces Judge Crawford to determine if he goes to trial

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of stabbing Coco, a Doberman-pinscher, to death in the backyard of her home will stand trial.

Terry Louis Key II allegedly was filmed on the Ring camera of Coco's owner, Sophia Richards, stabbing the dog over 20 times, causing a gruesome death. She testified Tuesday during Key's preliminary hearing in a Flint courtroom.

"I looked at him and I see him walking in my yard, picked up my dog by the chain and he stabbed her over 20 times. I lost count after 20," she said. "Before I called the police, I looked at my cameras first to see what happened. I'm thinking was it a dog attack? But it was clearly stab wounds."

Genesee County Judge William Crawford was left in despair after hearing the arguments and witnessing the video of Coco's death. He ordered Key to stand trial on a charge of animal killing or torture in Genesee County Circuit Court.

Key faces up to four years in prison if he is convicted.

Assistant Prosecutor Judith Fullerton said justice was served and she hopes to see Key in prison after trial.

"I think it was supported by the evidence entirely because the homeowner had her video equipment running and she knew the man for years, 10 years," she said. "So when he knocked on her door she knew right away who it was."

Tuesday's preliminary exam left Richards with a sense of relief.

"I feel good today because I know he is going to jail. I feel good," she said. "My heart is still aching but I feel good."

