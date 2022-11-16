Man accused of killing grandfather after deadly house fire in Genesee Township

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is charged with murdering his grandfather after a deadly house fire in Genesee Township last Friday.
Court records confirm Derek Keyes was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of open murder.
Keyes' grandfather and his dog died in the fire Friday morning at this home on Drexel Avenue, which is near the intersection of Richfield and Center roads. Flames were through the roof when the fire department arrived.
Genesee Township police say Keyes and his grandfather had an argument over money before the fire.