Man accused of killing woman near Mount Pleasant, leaving kids at hospital

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman was found dead on the Isabella Indian Reservation on Saturday after police say children were dropped off at an area hospital.
A man, who police have not identified, was arrested on a homicide charge in connection with the death.
The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department says the investigation started around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when the children were left at area hospital. Police from across Isabella County worked to identify them and their parents.
Information from the investigation led authorities to a residence on the reservation, where they found a woman dead. Police obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with her death.
Investigators arrested the suspect in Saginaw and he was taken to jail on a homicide charge. He will not be identified until he appears in court for arraignment this week.
Saginaw Chippewa tribal police have not said whether the children are staying after the incident or identified the victim.