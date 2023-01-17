Man allegedly molested by retired Kinde teacher explains why he came forward

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man who claims he was sexually molested by this beloved retired Huron County teacher speaking only to ABC12 about his decision to come forward.
The man says he was 12 or 13 years old when he was sexually assaulted by David Winston in the late 1990s. Winston is now 92 and was charged with sexual assault last week.
Police first heard this allegation from the victim in 2015. It was actually part of an extortion investigation where there was a concern that Winston was being scammed.
He had been paying a large sum of a money to a man, who is the alleged victim in the sex assault complaint. But the man says it was not extortion, and when he later told police he was sexually abused by Winston, he says they didn't believe him.
A Bad Axe police report from June of 2015 details how employees at a Team One Credit Union alerted police. They believed David Winston, then 86 years old, was being scammed by a 31-year-old man.
Winston was a well-respected retired teacher from the North Huron School District. A wing of the high school in Kinde is named after him.
The police report indicates Winston had paid the man $105,000 over the previous four or five years, but Winston told police the man had a "tough go of it growing up and he felt sorry for him."
Winston and the man denied the payments were extortion, even though the police report indicates the man said he was blackmailing Winston during a conversation that was recorded. The man was never charged.
Two months later, the man, who says he served in the Army and overcame a drug addiction, was in the Huron County Jail and told investigators that he was sexually abused by Winston in the 1990s. When questioned by police, Winston denied the claim and was never charged.
But in 2021, the man said he had to go to an event at North Huron High School with his sons and walk down the hallway with Winston's portrait in the hallway. The man said "it was one of the last straws."
He said Winston was actually a really good guy, "but he did this and I have paid for my mistakes, so in this #MeToo movement, where sexual predators are being taken down, why shouldn't he pay for his mistakes?"
The man went to the Michigan State Police with his abuse allegation last year and now Winston faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.
The man, now in his 30s, believes "nobody in the hierarchy of Huron County wanted to address his allegations in 2015. It didn't fit their reality."
Winston has been released on bond and lives in an assisted living facility.