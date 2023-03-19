 Skip to main content
Man arrested for allegedly raping woman he met on Tinder

  • Updated
  • 0

Police arrested a man who allegedly raped a woman he met on Tinder.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman he met on Tinder.

The victim reported the incident early Saturday morning at an area hospital.

She told investigators that she had matched with the suspect on the popular dating app Tinder and agreed to meet him at his home. She says the man then held a gun to her head before sexually assaulting her.

Officers obtained a warrant and found him hiding in the attic with a gun.

The 33-year-old is being held at the Saginaw County Jail for first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Police will continue investigating the incident.

