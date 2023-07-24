Man arrested for breaking and entering into a Marijuana facility in Gladwin County

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking and entering a marijuana barn in Gladwin County on Friday.
On July 21, just before 3 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress in a barn used for marijuana growing and manufacturing. The owners of the property saw the break-in on a security camera and reported it.
According to the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies saw the barn had been broken into and that several marijuana plants had been cut. Police also noticed two vehicles were attempting to leave the scene at a high rate of speed.
Police say that they were able to catch one of the vehicles allegedly driven by Menas Porras Lisniel of Florida. The second vehicle was unable to be located.
In the vehicle driven by Lisniel, police reportedly found two ski masks, gloves, a flashlight, bear repellent spray, marijuana and several tools believed to be used for breaking and entering.
Lisniel was arraigned Monday in Gladwin County District Court. He is being charged with Breaking and Entering and Possession of Burglary Tools. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 2
Lisniel is also being held on an Immigration Detainer issued by the Department of Homeland Security.
Gladwin County Deputies add that there has been no direct connection with the armed robbery in Midland County last week or the arrest of one of the suspects in Gladwin City. Police add that they are not assuming that it is an isolated incident.