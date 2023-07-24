 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Man arrested for breaking and entering into a Marijuana facility in Gladwin County

  • Updated
  • 0
Menas Porras Lisniel

Menas Porras Lisniel

 Credit: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking and entering a marijuana barn in Gladwin County on Friday.

On July 21, just before 3 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress in a barn used for marijuana growing and manufacturing. The owners of the property saw the break-in on a security camera and reported it.

According to the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies saw the barn had been broken into and that several marijuana plants had been cut. Police also noticed two vehicles were attempting to leave the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police say that they were able to catch one of the vehicles allegedly driven by Menas Porras Lisniel of Florida. The second vehicle was unable to be located.

In the vehicle driven by Lisniel, police reportedly found two ski masks, gloves, a flashlight, bear repellent spray, marijuana and several tools believed to be used for breaking and entering.

Lisniel was arraigned Monday in Gladwin County District Court. He is being charged with Breaking and Entering and Possession of Burglary Tools. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 2

Menas Porras Lisniel press release

Lisniel is also being held on an Immigration Detainer issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

Gladwin County Deputies add that there has been no direct connection with the armed robbery in Midland County last week or the arrest of one of the suspects in Gladwin City. Police add that they are not assuming that it is an isolated incident.

