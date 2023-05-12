Man badly beaten at Tawas after-prom party where gunshot was fired

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man charged with firing a gun at an after-prom party near Tawas City last weekend wasn't the only violence at the event, according to police.
There was also a fight, where a man was badly beaten.
Video of the melee, which took place before the gunfire, shows the chaos that took place early Sunday morning at a large shed at a residence on North Rhodes Road west of Tawas City.
People were gathered after the Tawas Area Schools prom, when a fight broke out. Ivan Svanberg, 19, said he questioned someone about a girl being hit at the party before the fight.
Then all of a sudden, Svanberg said he was being hit as he laid on the ground.
"All of his friends started beating on my head. It felt like stones ... were falling on my head," Svanberg said.
The video shows him being attacked by a number of people. As the beating continued, there is a loud noise when someone fired a gunshot.
"I heard like a loud bang, but it wasn't like that loud to me, because they were kicking and punching me in the ears," Svanberg said.
There were no injuries from the gunfire, but Svanberg believes his friend was pistol-whipped during the melee.
Police say 18-year-old Corgin Dittenber of West Branch faces several charges, including discharging a firearm in the building and assault.
"I found it even more disturbing to hear Ivan begging and asking for help," said Duane Hadley, the Svanberg family's attorney. "He tried to defend the honor of someone -- a female who he thought was being assaulted -- and someone took it the wrong way and as a result you saw the video and what they did to him.".
Svanberg continues to recover from his injuries. He sustained a concussion, still has balance issues and has trouble reading out of his right eye.
"I am glad I don't remember too much of it," Svanberg said.
Dittenber, the teen charged with shooting the gun, does not attend Tawas Area Schools.
Iosco County Prosecutor Jim Bacarella said Michigan State Police are investigating several potential crimes from that night and indicated that more people could be charged.