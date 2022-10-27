Man being evicted from Bay City residence holds police in standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are engaged in a standoff with a man who is being evicted from a residence.
Police say they went to the suspect's residence near the intersection of 14th Street and Garfield Avenue on Thursday morning to serve an eviction notice from the court. The suspect lives in a house converted into apartments.
As officers approached the man, one of them said that the suspect had a gun and all law enforcement personnel rushed out. Authorities are trying to coax the man to surrender and come outside.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety, Bay County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police all are on the scene as negotiations continue.
