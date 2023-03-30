Man charged with murder of Mount Morris teacher with face trial

MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) – A man charged with murdering a Mount Morris teacher earlier this year will face a trial.
24-year-old Cedric Hendrickson has been charged with 20 counts which include first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and several firearm felonies.
In Jan. 2023 Mallory Dunnivant was shot and killed in a Mount Morris apartment.
Police said that she was with her sister and several kids when she got into an argument with Hendrickson. He left and returned later with a gun, fired into the apartment and killed Mallory.
22-year-old Katarena Maddox is also charged in connection with the crime. She was bound over for a trial last month and will return to court in May.