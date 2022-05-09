Man dead, woman injured in shooting at Bridgeport Township apartments

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man died and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Bridgeport Township over the weekend.
The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday at the Bavarian Apartments at 2826 Williamson Street.
Investigators say 29-year-old Demetrius Wicker was pronounced dead on the scene while a 31-year-old woman, who was not identified, sustained gunshot wounds to her leg.
An ambulance took the woman to Covenant HealthCare hospital in Saginaw, where she was treated and released over the weekend.
Police did not release any suspect information on Monday. Anyone with information on the shootings should call the Bridgeport Township Police Department at 989-797-4580.