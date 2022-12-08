Man pleads guilty to killing elderly Lennon woman 25 years ago

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old man has admitted to killing an elderly woman in Lennon 25 years ago as part of a plea agreement, which reduces his most serious charge.

Michael Bur pleaded guilty this week to one count of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur, whose body was found near her residence in Lennon.

Prosecutors agreed to reduce the murder charge and to drop a charge of kidnapping against Bur in exchange for his plea. He has agreed to a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison and lifetime monitoring as a sex offender.

Court documents indicate that the Genesee County Sheriff's Office consulted Prieur's family about the plea agreement and Bur's proposed sentence, which they concurred with.

Bur will appear before Genesee County Judge David Newblatt on Jan. 24 for sentencing.

Prieur and her husband Leonard owned Sweet Marie’s Candy in Flint for many years before they sold the store and retired to the Lennon area. Leonard died several years before Mary.

She was a fixture in the small village along M-13 on the border between Genesee and Shiawassee counties. Mary Prieur was a devout Catholic and often attended church functions. Lennon residents remember seeing her walk from home to the town diner for lunch and dinner most days.

Swanson said she was beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted before her body was found in a wooded area off M-13 near her residence in 1997. The murder shocked the tiny Lennon community.

Investigators zeroed in on Bur early on, but they never had enough evidence to make an arrest. He lived near Prieur's house at the time of her murder.

A DNA sample taken from Bur in the months after the crime remained in storage until 2021, when a Michigan State Police Crime Lab used more advanced techniques than what existed in 1997 to link him to samples taken from the murder scene.

Bur was arrested in November 2021 and he was scheduled to stand trial in January before he pleaded guilty this week.