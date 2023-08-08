Man serving four consecutive life sentences for sexual assault had a parole hearing Tuesday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The man convicted of accosting and raping two women in June 1981 told the parole board Tuesday afternoon he is not the man he was four decades ago.
Sheldon Scott Winegard was sentenced in March of 1983 to four consecutive life sentences.
"I'm a better man," says Weingard. "I'm a changed man."
At the time, Winegard was 23 years old and living near Holly. He told the presiding officer - Anthony E. O. King - that he had been drinking heavily while taking painkillers the night he forced two women to drive to a secluded spot in Oakland County and sexually assaulted them. During the hearing, he was questioned about a previous conviction and his behavior leading up to the night of June 19th.
Winegard says a skewed sense of sex, love, and control, along with his alcohol addiction fueled his actions.
“There’s no sorry enough,” Winegard told King and Alicia Lane from the Michigan Attorney General's office. “Everything they did, everything they had to go through, made me a better man,” says Weingard. “They probably saved my life.”
Although it was a public hearing and the victims could have made statements, the only person who testified was Winegard’s sister, Dawn Heitger. She and her husband Todd have agreed to take Winegard in if he gets parole and help him find a job. “We are ready," said Heitger. "My husband Todd and I are ready to walk him through any other challenge so that the rest of his life will be joyful, meaningful and productive."
King explained that findings will be presented to the parole board during a meeting in September, after which a decision will be made. It could take up to six weeks before Winegard knows whether he will continue his prison term or receive parole.