Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m.
Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police detained a woman who was on the scene while the investigation continues. Authorities did not identify the victim or the woman who was in custody Wednesday.
No criminal charges were announced against the woman Wednesday afternoon. A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab was on the scene collecting evidence.