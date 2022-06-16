Man shot in the head in Saginaw expected to survive

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man shot in the head just after midnight Thursday in Saginaw is expected to survive his injuries.
Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported at 12:02 a.m. in the 600 block of Athens Street.
A 34-year-old man from Saginaw was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his head. Nobody else was injured during the incident.
Investigators did to announce any arrests or provide any suspect information about the case Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-313-6435 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.