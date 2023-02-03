Man wanted for felony firearm charges in Mount Pleasant arrested in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who is wanted for felony firearm charges committed in Mount Pleasant.
Authorities tracked down James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint.
The partnership of the U.S. Marshals Service and Mount Pleasant Police Department requested that the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Eastern Michigan assist with the apprehension of Ashley.
The U.S. Marshals Service is the federal government's primary agency for fugitive investigations.
The task force members obtained a search warrant for the residence that Ashley was observed occupying and entry was made with the assistance of local officers.
Ashley and three other adult men armed with firearms exited the residence through the rear windows upon the task force’s entry. All were located and taken into custody without incident.
U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan, Owen Cypher, said the arrest is an example of how effective collaboration can bring justice and safety to communities.
"This arrest is a shining example of collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement partners working together to make a significant impact," said Cypher. "I am extremely proud of their work and dedication to making our community safe for all."
The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force was able to recover seven firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition and 74 pills of ecstasy during the arrest of Ashley.
All four subjects are being charged with felony firearms related offenses, resisting arrest and drug possession.
Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found on their website.