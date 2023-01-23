 Skip to main content
Man who 'straw purchased' guns linked to shootings in Flint sent to prison

  Updated
  • 0
Jerreil Martin

Jerreil Martin of Grand Rapids, who bought more than 40 guns and then sold some to felons, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. The guns were used in several crimes, including a homicide in Flint in 2021 and the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old child near Grand Rapids a year ago.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) – A man was sentenced to over three years in prison for illegally purchasing and trafficking more than 40 firearms, two of which were used to commit crimes in Flint.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said Jerreil LaMounta Martin of Grand Rapids will serve 37 months in prison for gun related crimes committed throughout Michigan, along with three years of supervised release following incarceration.

Prosecutors say Martin told he was buying guns for himself, but he was actually purchasing them for other people and charging customers $50 to $100 per firearm. 

Martin, who had a clean criminal record, passed along the guns he purchased to other people who were convicted felons and prohibited from purchasing firearms themselves. The tactic often is referred to as "straw purchasing."

Authorities linked two crimes in Flint to guns that Martin purchased in April 2021:

  • A Glock 9mm pistol was used in a drive-by shooting, which injured an 11-year-old girl.
  • A separate Glock 9mm pistol was used to shoot and kill someone.

The Central Michigan University Police Department found a .40-caliber Glock pistol from Martin with the suspect accused of several vehicle break-ins on campus.

Three other guns from Martin were linked to shooting incidents around West Michigan, including the death of a 2-year-old girl shot and killed in Wyoming, Mich.

"Straw purchasing and gun trafficking drive a dangerous black market for firearms," said Totten. "These crimes feed the violence that plague communities across Michigan – including the horrible killing of an innocent 2-year-old child less than a year ago."

Authorities continue tracking dozens of other guns that Martin purchased. Police could only account for 14 of more than 40 firearms that he purchased over the years.

