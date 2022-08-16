Manhunt ends after person of interest in murder case was found dead

PICKFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A statewide manhunt has ended tragically for a 49-year-old Upper Peninsula resident who was wanted for questioning in a murder investigation.
Michigan State Police say Jarett Woodgate of Sault Ste. Marie was found dead near his residence. He was a person of interest in the death of 42-year-old Melissa Beaudry in the Pickford area of Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula.
Beaudry was found dead around 10 p.m. Sunday and police wanted to speak with Woodgate as part of the investigation. Michigan State Police launched a statewide manhunt, which ended with the discovery of Woodgate's body on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about Beaudry's death should call Michigan State Police at 906-632-2217 or 911 immediately.