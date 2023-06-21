Manhunt under way for 44-year-old accused of murder in Flushing

FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help locate a 44-year-old man accused of killing a woman at a mobile home park in Flushing Township.
The Flushing Township Police Department found the body of a woman, who investigators did not identify, at a residence Wednesday in the Meadowbrook Manor mobile home park on Mt. Morris Road.
Police could not say Wednesday when they believe the murder took place or how the woman died. A Michigan State Police forensic science team was called in from the Bridgeport Crime Lab to help in the investigation.
Flushing Township Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for 44-year-old Jermaine Edenburn, who is considered armed and dangerous. He may be be driving a black 2014 Cadillac XTS with Michigan license plate EQE7607.
Anyone with information about where Edenburn might be is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.