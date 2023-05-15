Manhunt under way for Michigan inmate improperly released in Ohio

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Law enforcement across Michigan are looking for a 21-year-old prison inmate who was improperly released from custody in Ohio in March.
The Michigan Department of Corrections says Christopher Bibbs Jr. was serving a four to 10-year prison sentence for carjacking in Wayne County. He was staying at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer since his conviction in May 2022.
Bibbs was taken to Warren County, Ohio, in March for a court date there in another case. He is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and providing false information to police in Ohio.
The Corrections Department says the Warren County Jail made an error and released Bibbs from custody around 2 p.m. on March 23. He left the jail on foot and authorities haven't caught up to him since.
The Absconder Recovery Unit and Intelligence Unit from the Michigan Department of Corrections is working with the U.S. Marshal's Service to find Bibbs. They worked on reaching him through family members before asking the public for help Monday.
Law enforcement officials believe Bibbs is staying somewhere in the Metro Detroit area. He is 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds with a tattoo on his forearm reading "only the strong survive."
Anyone who sees Bibbs should call 911 immediately or a 24-hour tip hotline at 1-844-362-8477. People should avoid confronting Bibbs if they see him.