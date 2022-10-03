Manhunt under way for North Carolina fugitive possibly in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A manhunt is under way in the Flint area for a 30-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted murder case from North Carolina.
Police are looking for Joshua Lynn Sylvester, who is facing charges of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure and felon in possession with a firearm.
The charges stem from an incident reported in Statesville, N.C., on July 24. Authorities believe Sylvester may be hiding in the Flint area.
Anyone who sees him should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to Sylvester's arrest.