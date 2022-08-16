Manhunt under way for person of interest in Upper Peninsula murder case

PICKFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A statewide manhunt is under way for a 49-year-old Upper Peninsula resident who is wanted for questioning in a murder investigation.
Michigan State Police say Jarett Woodgate of Sault Ste. Marie is a person of interest in the death of a 42-year-old woman in the Pickford area of Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula.
The woman was found dead around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police want to speak with Woodgate as part of the investigation.
Anyone who knows where Woodgate can be located should call Michigan State Police at 906-632-2217 or 911 immediately.