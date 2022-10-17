Mark David Latunski back in court this week for murder degree hearing

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The man who pleaded guilty to killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon is scheduled to be back in court this week.

Mark David Latunski, 52, is scheduled for a degree hearing to determine whether his guilty plea will be for first-degree or second-degree murder.

Latunski and Bacon met on a dating app in December 2019 and they met in person on Dec. 24. Bacon's family filed a missing persons report when he failed to show up for breakfast on Christmas morning.

A police investigation led Michigan State Police to Latunski's residence on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township a few days later. Authorities found Bacon's partially dismembered body in the basement.

After being found mentally incompetent for court proceedings initially, Latunski received mental health treatment and was found competent last year. He pleaded guilty to open murder and mutilation of a body last month.

The degree hearing this week will determine whether Latunski's open murder charge will be converted to first-degree or second-degree. The outcome will determine his prison sentence.

In Michigan, first-degree murder is punishable by a mandatory term of life in prison with no chance of parole. Second-degree murder carries up to life in prison with a possibility of parole.