...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 34 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are
expected around 5 PM EDT Monday with the largest waves
expected around 2 AM EDT Wednesday. During the Gale Watch, the
maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Monday with the
largest waves expected around 9 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mark David Latunski back in court this week for murder degree hearing

A Shiawassee County judge will preside over a degree hearing to determine whether Mark David Latunski's charge will be classified as first-degree or second-degree murder.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The man who pleaded guilty to killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon is scheduled to be back in court this week.

Mark David Latunski, 52, is scheduled for a degree hearing to determine whether his guilty plea will be for first-degree or second-degree murder.

Latunski and Bacon met on a dating app in December 2019 and they met in person on Dec. 24. Bacon's family filed a missing persons report when he failed to show up for breakfast on Christmas morning.

A police investigation led Michigan State Police to Latunski's residence on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township a few days later. Authorities found Bacon's partially dismembered body in the basement.

After being found mentally incompetent for court proceedings initially, Latunski received mental health treatment and was found competent last year. He pleaded guilty to open murder and mutilation of a body last month.

The degree hearing this week will determine whether Latunski's open murder charge will be converted to first-degree or second-degree. The outcome will determine his prison sentence.

In Michigan, first-degree murder is punishable by a mandatory term of life in prison with no chance of parole. Second-degree murder carries up to life in prison with a possibility of parole.

