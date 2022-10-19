 Skip to main content
breaking

Mark David Latunski convicted of first-degree murder for Kevin Bacon's death

  • Updated
  • 0

A Shiawassee County judge will preside over a degree hearing to determine whether Mark David Latunski's charge will be classified as first-degree or second-degree murder.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect who admitted to killing Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek around Christmas in 2019 will be sentenced for first-degree murder.

Mark David Latunski pleaded guilty to a charge of open murder last month. That charge was amended to first-degree premeditated murder after a two-day hearing before Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.

Latunski now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

Bacon and Latunski met on a dating app in December 2019 and they met in person on Christmas Eve that year. They apparently made their way to Latunski's residence on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township. 

Bacon's family reported him missing when he didn't come to Christmas breakfast. Michigan State Police developed information leading them to Latunski and troopers found Bacon's body in his basement a few days later.

Latunski initially was ruled mentally incompetent for criminal proceedings. After mental health treatment, he later was ruled competent again and ordered to stand trial.

However, he pleaded guilty to murder last month before the trial began.

