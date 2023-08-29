Maryland teen arrested and charged for threatening to 'shoot up' Oxford High School

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Maryland teenager has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Oxford High School.

A 17-year-old from Baltimore was arrested on Thursday and charged in Maryland juvenile court for threats of mass harm and improper use of a telephone.

According to the Oakland Court Sheriff's Office, three 14-year-old students and a 39-year-old woman from Oxford Township were interviewed by detectives on Aug. 14 regarding multiple threatening phone calls to their home. Police said that the suspect allegedly told one of the 14-year-olds he was going to shoot up the school, and then the student was going to be shot next.

The suspect also allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to at least one of the students and a woman.

Police were able to link the phone calls to a number in Maryland. The suspect confessed to making the calls to the Maryland State Police. The suspect wrote a letter of apology.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said there were no firearms in the suspect's home, and he had no means to carry out the threat.

Detectives were alerted to the threat from Maryland after receiving an OK2Say tip from the Michigan State Police.

Detectives do not believe the threats were prompted by Oxford School Shooting.

Police believe the suspect may have obtained phone numbers for the victims through a mutual acquaintance who attended school in the area many years ago but no longer lives in the state.

“We run down threats with a sense of urgency and greatly appreciate that they do as well,” said Bouchard. “Whether a threat is intended to be carried out or not, it terrifies people and is a crime."

The teen's identity has not been revealed.