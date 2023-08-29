 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Tuscola,
Sanilac, northern Lapeer, southeastern Saginaw, northwestern St.
Clair, northern Genesee and southeastern Huron Counties through 715
PM EDT...

At 607 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Harbor Beach to near Kingston to near
Chesaning. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Mayville around 610 PM EDT.
Harbor Beach, Kingston and Clifford around 615 PM EDT.
Marlette around 630 PM EDT.
Flushing around 635 PM EDT.
Clio around 640 PM EDT.
Mount Morris and Beecher around 645 PM EDT.
Flint, Sandusky and Crossroads Village around 650 PM EDT.
Peck around 655 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Goodland Township,
Parisville, Lynn Township, White Rock, Amador, Juhl, Elmer,
Silverwood, Genesee and Deford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Maryland teen arrested and charged for threatening to 'shoot up' Oxford High School

  • Updated
  • 0
police light generic

Police lights

A 17-year-old from Maryland has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Oxford High School.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Maryland teenager has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Oxford High School.

A 17-year-old from Baltimore was arrested on Thursday and charged in Maryland juvenile court for threats of mass harm and improper use of a telephone.

According to the Oakland Court Sheriff's Office, three 14-year-old students and a 39-year-old woman from Oxford Township were interviewed by detectives on Aug. 14 regarding multiple threatening phone calls to their home. Police said that the suspect allegedly told one of the 14-year-olds he was going to shoot up the school, and then the student was going to be shot next.

The suspect also allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to at least one of the students and a woman.

Police were able to link the phone calls to a number in Maryland. The suspect confessed to making the calls to the Maryland State Police. The suspect wrote a letter of apology.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said there were no firearms in the suspect's home, and he had no means to carry out the threat.

Detectives were alerted to the threat from Maryland after receiving an OK2Say tip from the Michigan State Police.

Detectives do not believe the threats were prompted by Oxford School Shooting.

Police believe the suspect may have obtained phone numbers for the victims through a mutual acquaintance who attended school in the area many years ago but no longer lives in the state.

“We run down threats with a sense of urgency and greatly appreciate that they do as well,” said Bouchard. “Whether a threat is intended to be carried out or not, it terrifies people and is a crime."

The teen's identity has not been revealed. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.